TEXT-S&P ratings - Atradius Credit Insurance N.V.

June 22 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Atradius Credit Insurance N.V. ------------------------- 22-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Netherlands
Local currency A-/Negative/A-2
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-Mar-2009 A-/A-2 --/--
30-Jun-2005 A/A-1 --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A-/Negative 06-Mar-2009