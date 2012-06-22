FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Compania Espanola de Seguros y Reaseguros de Credito y Caucion S.A.
#Credit Markets
June 22, 2012 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Compania Espanola de Seguros y Reaseguros de Credito y Caucion S.A.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 22 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Compania Espanola de Seguros y Reaseguros de Credito y - 22-Jun-2012

Caucion S.A.

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Spain

Local currency A-/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Mar-2009 A-/-- --/--

15-May-2006 A/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg A-/Negative 06-Mar-2009

