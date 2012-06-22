TEXT-S&P ratings - Compania Espanola de Seguros y Reaseguros de Credito y Caucion S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 22 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Compania Espanola de Seguros y Reaseguros de Credito y - 22-Jun-2012
Caucion S.A.
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Spain
Local currency A-/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-Mar-2009 A-/-- --/--
15-May-2006 A/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A-/Negative 06-Mar-2009