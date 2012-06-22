TEXT-S&P summary: Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd.

June 22 -

Summary analysis -- Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. ------ 22-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Heavy

construction,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 166745

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Jul-1997 A-/-- A-/--

Rationale

The rating on Hong Kong-based Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. (CKI) reflects our view of the benefits the company derives as a core subsidiary of the wider Cheung Kong group. The rating on CKI is equalized with that on Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (A-/Stable/--; cnAA/--), which owns 77.96% of CKI.