TEXT-S&P summary: Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd.

June 22 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. ------ 22-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong
Primary SIC: Heavy
construction,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 166745
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-Jul-1997 A-/-- A-/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Hong Kong-based Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. (CKI) reflects our view of the benefits the company derives as a core subsidiary of the wider Cheung Kong group. The rating on CKI is equalized with that on Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (A-/Stable/--; cnAA/--), which owns 77.96% of CKI.