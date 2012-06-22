TEXT-S&P affirms Gabonese Republic 'BB-/B' ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We understand that following a legal dispute between Gabon and a supplier company, an English court order froze Gabon’s funds on the paying agent account. These funds were to be used for a $32 billion coupon payment, due June 12, 2012, on Gabon’s $1 billion Eurobond.

-- We also understand that following a settlement between Gabon and the plaintiff, the sovereign’s paying agent made the payment to the bondholders on June 21, 2012.

-- We are therefore affirming our ‘BB-/B’ long- and short-term local and foreign currency sovereign credit ratings on the Gabonese Republic.

-- The stable outlook balances Gabon’s rich natural resource endowment and the relatively high income it generates against the country’s weak payment culture and economic and fiscal challenges.

Rating Action

On June 22, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BB-/B’ long- and short-term local and foreign currency sovereign credit ratings on the Gabonese Republic. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

According to information from the issuer or its agents, an English court order froze the sovereign’s funds on the paying agent account following a legal dispute between Gabon and a supplier company. The paying agent was to use the funds for a $32 million coupon payment on Gabon’s $1 billion Eurobond.

After a settlement between Gabon and the plaintiff, the funds were unfrozen, and the paying agent made the $32 million coupon payment, which was originally due June 12, 2012, on the Eurobond on June 21, 2012. We understand Gabon had transferred the funds to the paying agent in full and on time. We consider that the delayed coupon payment was unrelated to Gabon’s ability and willingness to make that payment. In our view, the government moved quickly to unfreeze the funds in order to service its debt within the contractual grace period.

We believe that the credit constraints on Gabon continue to be the government’s poor track record in its fiscal management, limited experience with orderly election processes and smooth political transition, and heavy reliance on oil revenue. The supporting factors are the sovereign’s strong external balance sheet and public finance performance--albeit vulnerable to changes in the terms of trade--and high GDP per capita of more than $9,000 in 2012.

Outlook

The stable outlook balances Gabon’s rich natural resource endowment and the relatively high income it generates against the country’s weak payment culture and economic and fiscal challenges, particularly if terms of trade deteriorate.

We could lower the ratings if the government were to fail to achieve its economic reform plans or allow domestic arrears to grow again. We could also lower the ratings if legal challenges similar to the ones affecting the recent coupon payment were to occur again, or if the government were to reduce contributions to the sinking fund for its Eurobond. We could raise the ratings if economic reforms result in the sovereign’s lesser dependence on oil income while it significantly addresses the country’s pressing social development needs, or if the fiscal and external balance sheets become much stronger and data reliability improves.

Ratings Affirmed

Gabonese Republic

Sovereign Credit Rating BB-/Stable/B

Transfer & Convertibility Assessment BBB-

Senior Unsecured BB-

Recovery Rating 4