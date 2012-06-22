FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Catalyst Higher Education (Sheffield) PLC
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 22, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Catalyst Higher Education (Sheffield) PLC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 22 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Catalyst Higher Education (Sheffield) PLC ----- 22-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Housing programs

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

GBP156.8 mil 1.8415% index-linked (incl GBP15 mil

variation bnds) bnds due 12/31/2045 AA- 30-Nov-2011

(bnd ins: Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd.)

Rationale

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ ‘AA-’ insured rating on the GBP156.8 million senior secured index linked bonds (including GBP15 million variation bonds) due 2045, issued by ProjectCo reflects the unconditional and irrevocable payment guarantee of scheduled interest and principal provided by Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd. (AGE [formerly Financial Security Assurance U.K. Ltd.]; AA-/Stable/--). The long-term underlying ‘BBB’ underlying rating reflects a composite of credit factors outlined below.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.