TEXT-S&P assigns Sappi senior notes 'BB' issue,'2' recovery rtgs
June 22, 2012 / 12:31 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P assigns Sappi senior notes 'BB' issue,'2' recovery rtgs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 22 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it assigned its ‘BB’ issue rating to the proposed $400 million senior secured notes due 2017 and $300 million senior secured notes due 2019 to be issued by Sappi Papier Holding GmbH and guaranteed by South Africa-based forest products group Sappi Ltd. (Sappi; BB-/Stable/B). The recovery rating on the proposed senior secured notes is ‘2’, indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default, although coverage is at the low end of this range.

The recovery rating of ‘2’ on the proposed senior secured notes reflects our understanding that Sappi will use the proceeds of the proposed notes to fully repay its existing $300 million senior secured notes due 2014 and the outstanding amount of the EUR350 million senior secured notes also due 2014. We understand that about EUR34 million of the EUR350 million notes will be outstanding after the transaction.

RECOVERY ANALYSIS

The proposed $400 million senior secured notes due 2017 and the $300 million senior secured notes due 2019 will rank pari passu with the existing EUR350 million senior secured RCF due 2016, the EUR250 million senior secured notes due 2018, and the $350 million senior secured notes due 2021. However, the proposed senior secured notes will rank senior to the existing $250 million unsecured notes (outstanding amount $221 million).

