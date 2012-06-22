TEXT-S&P summary: CAI International Inc.

We expect that the company will continue to plan its capital spending based on demand for containers and will be able to reduce capital spending if demand for marine cargo containers weakens. The company estimates that it will spend $285 million during 2012 to purchase containers. The substantial majority of expected capital spending is already committed, and most of the purchased assets have lease commitments.

CAI maintains a solid industry position as a midsize marine cargo container lessor. It generates revenues from marine cargo containers it owns as well as fees from marine cargo containers it manages for others. According to industry statistics as of Dec. 31, 2011, CAI is the seventh-largest marine cargo container lessor, with a fleet of 929,000 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units) and a market share of 6.4%. Competitors include market leaders Textainer Equipment Management Ltd. (17.7% market share), Triton Container International Ltd. (14.5%), Florens Container Services (12.3%), TAL International Container Corp. (11.6%), SeaCo (7.2%), and SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd. (6.7%). CAI’s limited pool of unencumbered assets--a substantial portion of which has been pledged as collateral under various financing arrangements--is a weakness in our ratings analysis.

The marine cargo container leasing industry is cyclical, with earnings tied to fluctuations in the global economy. However, operators with a significant proportion of long-term leases such as CAI generate relatively stable earnings and cash flow, which provide some cushion against cyclical pressures. Currently, about 17.4% of CAI’s containers are under short-term and master lease agreements, and 82.6% are on finance and long-term leases. Although master leases command higher rates than long-term leases, customers may return marine cargo containers to the lessors in periods of low demand, depressing utilization and increasing costs for the lessor, including storage and redeployment. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the long-term leases had an average remaining contract term of 43 months.

Improving market fundamentals and the ongoing shift of shipping lines to container leasing, from ownership, have increased demand for marine cargo container leases and contributed to higher lease rates. Higher prices on new containers--the result of increased demand--have also caused lease rates to increase over the past year. Over the past year, utilization rates have averaged about 94% (based on number of units), compared with an average of 82.2% during 2009. The higher utilization is almost entirely the result of increased demand for dry cargo containers. These make up about 94% of CAI’s fleet (based on TEUs), with the remaining 6% consisting of specialized containers and reefers. We expect that the slowing global economic outlook could have some modest impact on utilization and lease rates. However, the stability that the long-term leases provide should help offset variability.

Liquidity

CAI has adequate liquidity under our criteria. We believe its sources of cash will likely exceed its uses substantially over the next 12 months. Cash sources include $14.1 million in existing unrestricted cash and $98.9 million in availability, after taking into account $0.1 million in outstanding letters of credit, under the $360 million revolver that was upsized to $380 million in January 2012. We expect that the $100 million of proposed senior notes that its subsidiary Container Applications Ltd. will issue, as well as expected proceeds from the sale of assets, will provide additional liquidity sources.

We expect CAI to use the cash to invest in substantial capital spending and working capital. However, CAI’s capital expenditures are highly discretionary, and orders for new equipment have a short lead time (one to three months). We also expect cash uses to include debt maturities of about $25.7 million in 2012.

In accordance with Standard & Poor’s methodology and assumptions, in our view, the relevant aspects of CAI’s liquidity include:

-- Cash sources covering cash uses by more than 1.2x for the next year;

-- Our expectation that net sources would be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA, consistent with our criteria standard of 15%;

-- Our expectation that CAI would remain in compliance with its financial covenants, including its minimum fixed-charge coverage requirement, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15% over the next year;

-- CAI’s ability to absorb low-probability shocks, based on positive cash flow and ability to scale down capital spending drastically; and

-- Its prudent financial risk management, including arranging credit facilities and maintaining cash balances to support liquidity and its ability to reduce capital spending sharply (as CAI demonstrated in 2009).

As of March 31, 2012, CAI was in compliance with all of its financial covenants and had some cushion on each. Financial covenants include a maximum consolidated funded debt to consolidated tangible net worth ratio of 3.5x and a minimum fixed-charge coverage ratio of 1.2x. The financial covenants use a different definition of debt than does Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services. We expect the company to continue to meet its covenant requirements.

Recovery analysis

We rate Container Applications’ proposed senior secured notes due 2022 ‘BBB’. Our ‘1’ recovery rating on the notes indicates our expectation that noteholders would receive very high (90%-100%) recovery in a default. For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Container Applications Ltd. published June 13, 2012, on RatingsDirect.

Outlook

The outlook is stable. The stable outlook takes into consideration near-term modest deterioration in credit measures due to increased debt to fund fleet expansion. Still, we expect that CAI’s credit measures will improve over the next two years as the company realizes full-year earnings from an expanded fleet.

If earnings do not improve as we expect or if the company adopts a more aggressive financial policy, causing funds flow from operations to debt to fall to less than 10% or debt to capital to increase to more than 75% for a sustained period, we could lower the ratings. Although less likely, we could raise the rating if revenues and earnings growth exceed our expectations (causing FFO to debt to approach 20%) and we believe the company is committed to a more moderate financial policy.

