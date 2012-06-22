TEXT-DBRS maintains Spain, Italy, Portugal, Ireland ratings under review

DBRS Sovereign Ratings Long Term Long Term Foreign Local Currency Currency Austria AAA AAA Canada AAA AAA France AAA AAA Germany AAA AAA Netherlands AAA AAA Norway AAA AAA Sweden AAA AAA Switzerland AAA AAA United AAA AAA Kingdom United AAA AAA States Belgium AA (high) N AA (high) N Chile A (high) P AA (low) P Italy A (high) URN A (high) URN Spain A (high) URN A (high) URN Ireland A (low) URN A (low) URN Mexico BBB BBB (high) Brazil BBB BBB Colombia BBB (low) P BBB P Peru BBB (low) P BBB (low) P India BBB (low) BBB (low) Portugal BBB (low) BBB (low) URN URN Uruguay BB (high) P BB (high) P Argentina B B Note: P positive trend, N negative trend, URN under review with negative implications DBRS will assess by late-August the risks stemming from Greece and to what extent uncertainty over the future of Greece, combined with concerns over sovereign debt sustainability and financial sector fragility in the Euro area, could adversely affect the four countries' efforts to stabilise their publicdebt. The ratings could be confirmed at their current levels if there is decisive action to address concerns over the Spanish banking sector and the Greek loan programme, thereby easing financial stress across the Euro zone. Lower financial stress would provide countries with more time to apply austerity measures - to reduce fiscal deficits and implement structural reforms - which are necessary to stabilise public debt and raise productivity. However, the ratings could be downgraded if systemic concerns deepen the current malaise, adding to the challenges that each country faces in stabilising its public debt. Since 22 May 2012, there have been three important developments. First, fears over an immediate Greek departure from the Euro zone were temporarily dispelled by national elections in Greece, which produced a new coalition government that aims to continue with the EU-IMF loan programme.Second, Spain announced it would request a loan of up to EUR 100 billion to recapitalise its banking sector. Third, the recapitalisation needs of the Spanish banking sector would be financed through the sovereign via the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) or European Stability Mechanism (ESM). These three developments signaled that a more comprehensive policy response might be needed to address country-specific as well as systemic concerns to stabilise sovereign financing conditions. Four Factors Four factors are likely to influence DBRS's review: (1) the stabilisation of the Spanish banking sector, (2) clarity on the EU-IMF loan programme for Greece, (3) funding conditions in Spain, Italy and other Euro zone countries, and (4) the ongoing Europe-wide policy response to the crisis. The Spanish Banking Sector Uncertainties over Spain's property values and banking sector stability have contributed to ongoing economic weakness in Spain. On 9 June 2012, Spain announced its intention to tap the EFSF or ESM for a maximum of EUR 100 billion, or 9% of GDP, to recapitalise its banks. DBRS is now awaiting several developments. First, the market reaction to recent stress tests will be important for financial stability. The IMF and two consulting firms, Oliver Wyman Ltd. and Roland Berger Strategy Consultants, who stress-tested the Spanish banking system, have provided estimates on banks' capital needs. Capital needs in an adverse scenario are estimated by the IMF at EUR 37.1 billion, by Oliver Wyman Ltd at EUR 51 billion to EUR 62 billion, and by Roland Berger at EUR 51.8 billion. DBRS views these estimates as positive because they remove some uncertainty, and appear to be wellcovered by the EUR 100 billion announcement. In addition to these stress tests, audit firms KPMG, PwC, Deloitte, and Ernst & Young and a project manager, Boston Consulting Group, are conducting a comprehensive, bottom up analysis of Spanish bank credit portfolios to assess capital needs at an individual bank level. The audit firms plan to release preliminary results by the end of July. Their objective is to verify the accuracy of the financial conditions of individual banks, emphasising proper loan classification, identification of restructured and refinanced loans, and the adequate level of provisioning for Spanish bank credit portfolios. Another important consideration is the effect on Spain's public debt of the EFSF or ESM injection to the Spanish banks, which will help determine any change in the Spanish government's debt trajectory. The Greek Loan Programme Following the last general election in Greece on June 17, 2012, after failing to win enough votes to form a parliamentary majority, the center-right New Democracy party formed a government coalition with the center-left PanHellenic Socialist Movement and the Democratic Left splinter group for a total of 179 seats in the 300 seat parliament. The main opposition party, the radical left Syriza, gained only 71 seats, narrowly averting a more confrontational stance with the EU and IMF group of creditors, with possibly dire consequences for Greece and the entire Euro zone. The coalition will now attempt to seek a two-year extension of the current programme, to 2016. To date, Greece has fallen behind on the programme, which calls for additional expenditure cuts of EUR 11.7 billion, or 5.5% of GDP this year. The March 2012 IMF extended fund facility projected that real GDP in Greece will decline this year by 4.8%, the fifth year of recession. Despite the new government's intentions to continue with the loan programme, DBRS believes that implementation risk is high. Greece has little room to weather further adverse shocks or slippages to the programme, and there is limited capacity to implement further fiscal austerity or meet structural benchmarks this year amid high social tensions. The EU and IMF have withheld a EUR 1 billion loan tranche since the first general election on 6 May 2012. Should Greece, the EU, and IMF fail to agree to a revised programme, resulting in further postponement or cessation of loan tranche payments, the Greek government could, according to the previous Greek Finance Ministry, run out of funds as soon as 20 July 2012. If, on the other hand, Greece were to be given more time to implement the programme with an assurance of medium-term funding support, systemic concerns from Greece might wane. Funding Conditions Concerns over Spanish bank capitalisation and the Greek loan arrangement appear to have contributed to higher bond yields in Spain and Italy. Yields in both countries have risen to levels inconsistent with a stable funding environment, which adversely affects economy-wide funding conditions. More important to DBRS's review is that the up to EUR 100 billion loan programme for Spanish banks was, at the time of this publication, scheduled to flow through the Spanish Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring (FROB). This would add to Spain's public debt burden. Italy's bond market is also experiencing higher yields. Given Italy's high public debt stock, higher bond yields suggest that financing conditions have deteriorated, and this has contributed to the challenge of reducing fiscal deficits while passing a broad reform programme before next year's elections. The Policy Response So far, the policies that the Euro zone has introduced have been designed to reinforce fiscal adjustment and structural reforms, both medium-term objectives. Liquidity and capital support has been provided by the EU (via the European Central Bank, the EFSF and ESM), the IMF and the European System of Central Banks, either directly through cheap loans extended to banks and some ECB purchases of sovereign bonds, or indirectly through conditional country programmes. The IMF has recently complemented these measures by replenishing its lending capacity to US$456 billion. However, these policies have not succeeded in sufficiently reducing macroeconomic imbalances or restoring investor confidence. To more comprehensively address imbalances, European leaders are considering four additional policy initiatives: (1) a banking union involving common bank regulation and supervision, bank resolution, and a deposit guarantee fund; (2) a more flexible funding mechanism that could be channeled directly to governments, banks or secondary markets, possibly through the EFSF or ESM, with mutualisation of member country debt into common bills or bonds;(3) a softening of fiscal austerity targets with emphasis on pro-growth measures, possibly under a common fiscal policy; and (4) further ECB monetary stimulus via injections of cheap loans, lower interest rates, or direct intervention in secondary bond markets through its Securities Markets Programme. DBRS believes that, if comprehensive, these measures could help to restore investor confidence and provide countries with more time to reduce fiscal and structural imbalances. This could translate into a stabilisation of the ratings. However, an insufficient policy response could in fact perpetuate the crisis and lead to downward ratings pressure.