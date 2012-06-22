TEXT-Fitch affirms EuroConnect issuer SME 2007 Limited's class B & C Notes

June 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed EuroConnect Issuer SME 2007 Ltd’s class B and class C notes, due 2030, as follows:

EUR43.25m class B (XS0336040331): affirmed at ‘BB-sf’; Stable Outlook

EUR37.1m class C (XS0336040505): affirmed at ‘B-sf’; Stable Outlook

The affirmation reflects the stable pool performance and the increased credit protection to the rated notes as a result of pool amortisation. The portfolio quality and composition have remained largely unchanged since last review in July 2011.

Fitch used its Portfolio Credit Model (PCM) to estimate the portfolio loss rates for different rating scenarios. Taking into account the transaction’s stable performance, the credit enhancement levels available to the class B and C notes are commensurate with their current ratings, which has led to their affirmation.

The transaction is amortising with a current portfolio factor of 41% compared to 57% at the time of the last rating action in July 2011. Due to pool amortisation, the credit protection for the rated class B and class C notes has increased to 11.2% and 8.3%, respectively, from 8.1% and 6.0% at the last review.

In Fitch’s view, the risk of portfolio concentration remains limited due to the granularity of the asset pool. The ten largest obligor groups make up 10.6% of the pool compared to 8.2% at the last review. The current credit enhancement for the class B notes is sufficient to provide for a default of the ten largest obligor groups. The class C credit enhancement could cover the seven largest obligor groups.

The portfolio’s performance has not significantly changed since the last review. Defaulted assets currently in the portfolio amount to 0.6% of the initial portfolio balance (EUR3.1bn), decreasing from 0.9% at the last review. Delinquencies (31-90 days) have remained virtually unchanged at 0.48% of the outstanding balance.

Cumulative realized losses amount to EUR8.7m, but have been fully covered by synthetic excess spread. Thus, no losses have been allocated to the rated notes. Synthetic excess spread is available as a loss threshold in an amount of 24bps p.a. on the performing reference pool balance.

The transaction is a partially-funded synthetic CDO securitisation with exposures to small- and medium-sized enterprises, primarily in Germany and Austria. Originators are UniCredit Bank AG (‘A+'/Stable/‘F1+') and UniCredit Bank Austria AG (‘A’/Stable/‘F1’).