TEXT-Fitch:Spanish bank stress test's 6% capital level appears low

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 22 - The assessment by independent consultants that Spanish banks will need a EUR51bn to EUR62bn capital injection in an adverse scenario is based on a 6% core tier one capital ratio as being sufficient for banks to regain market confidence, Fitch Ratings says. We think the market is unlikely to resume large-scale lending to banks after such widespread losses unless capital levels are more in line with European Banking Authority standards.

Oliver Wyman (OW) and Roland Berger (RB) yesterday released their much-awaited results on the Spanish banking system. Their adverse scenarios would be closer to our ‘Irish-style’ stress scenario (which estimated the sector’s capital needs at EUR90bn to EUR100bn) if a higher capital ratio was used.

The independent assessors’ core expectation is that Spanish banks will need between EUR16bn and EUR26bn, which is considerably below our EUR50bn to EUR60bn expectation. The main reasons for the differences are the fact that pre-provision income for three years is factored into the consultants’ calculations and that we used a broader loan portfolio totalling EUR1,783bn (encompassing the whole system). Our review also assumed probability of default based on multiplying non-performing loans and apply stressed loss given defaults (LGD) to arrive at loss figure. In the assessors’ base case, the target core tier one capital ratio was 9%.

In both the base case and the Irish stress case, we estimated the amount of capital needed to reach a common equity-to-total assets ratio of 6.5% at end-2011 (roughly equivalent to a core capital-to-risk-weighted assets ratio of 10%), once stressed losses, net of tax and existing loan loss reserves, are deducted from equity.

We believe the 10% figure adequately captures the risk profile of the Spanish institutions, provides more comfort and addresses declining confidence in the sector. We estimate that losses on Spanish bank domestic loan portfolios would total EUR230bn under our base case scenario and EUR295bn under the Irish-stress case. This compares with OW losses of EUR 170bn to EUR190bn in a baseline scenario and EUR250bn to EUR270bn in an adverse scenario. The corresponding figures for RB were EUR119.1bn and EUR168.9bn, respectively.

Under our exercise, EUR160bn (base case) and EUR187bn (Irish stress) of the total estimated losses are related to the real estate and construction sectors and includes foreclosed property. A further EUR20bn and EUR40bn, respectively, is related to residential loans (mainly mortgages) for individuals.

We published a special report on our estimates for Spanish banks’ domestic loan losses on Wednesday. The more severe Irish stress scenario models the losses that would occur if Spain followed the same path as Ireland’s commercial real estate downturn, with an LGD of 58% for finished property and foreclosed assets and a non-performing loan ratio of 12.5% in residential mortgages for individuals.