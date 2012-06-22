FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch asgns ATF Bank's KZT bonds 'BBB(EXP)'
June 22, 2012 / 1:36 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch asgns ATF Bank's KZT bonds 'BBB(EXP)'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned ATF Bank’s upcoming KZT15bn 5-year issue of senior unsecured bonds an expected Long-term local currency rating of ‘BBB(EXP)’ and a National Long-term rating of ‘AA+(kaz)(EXP)'.

The final rating is contingent upon receipt of final documentation conforming materially to information already received.

The prospectus states that the bonds have a call option in three years. The coupons are semi-annual at fixed annual interest rate of 7%.The terms of the notes also contain a change of control clause under which bondholders would receive the right to put the notes should UniCredit Bank Austria AG (UCA) cease to control a majority stake in ATF (UCA currently owns a 99.74% stake).

The bank has a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BBB’ with Negative Outlook, Short-term IDR of ‘F3’, Local Currency Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BBB’ with a Negative Outlook, Viability Rating of ‘b-', a National Long-term rating of ‘AA+(kaz)’ with Negative Outlook and a Support Rating of ‘2’. ATF could be downgraded if ratings of UniCredit S.p.A. are lowered. A downgrade is also possible if Fitch believes that further support from parent has become less likely, or if a disposal of the subsidiary is being more actively pursued.

ATF was the fifth-largest bank in Kazakhstan, holding around 7.3% of system assets, at 1 March 2012. It is primarily a corporate bank with 126 outlets located throughout Kazakhstan. ATF is ultimately owned by UniCredit S.p.A. (‘A-', Negative).

