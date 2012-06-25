TEXT-S&P summary: KT Corp.

The company’s public switched telephone network (PSTN) services continue to shrink in line with global consumer sentiment as more customers migrate to mobile and VoIP services. KT’s PSTN subscribers dropped to about 15.7 million in 2011 from 21.2 million in 2006. Although an increase in VoIP revenue can somewhat offset the fall in KT’s PSTN revenue, it will not completely cover the decline, because average revenue per user (ARPU) from VoIP is substantially lower than PSTN voice ARPU.

Korea’s government has pressed mobile carriers to reduce wireless rates to counter inflation. KT cut its mobile rate plan, including a Korean won (KRW) 1,000 drop in monthly basic fees, from October 2011--about a 3% decline in total rates. We expect this to hurt KT’s wireless performance in 2012, but a rapid increase in smartphone and LTE subscribers should mitigate the damage to some extent.

KT has worked to raise wireless revenues through growth of smartphone subscriptions. The company increased its smartphone subscriptions to 7.6 million in December 2011, or about 46% of total subscriptions, from 0.3 million in December 2009. Also, KT launched a 4G LTE service in January 2012, and we expect 4G LTE subscriptions to grow rapidly over the next one to two years. We believe that KT’s superior network, including its WiFi and WiBro (Wireless Broadband) infrastructure, enables it to spread a rising volume of data traffic and improve network quality and speed.

We expect measures of KT Corp.’s credit quality to remain weaker than those commensurate with the current ratings in the next six to 12 months. However, we anticipate that the company will strive to substantially reduce its reported debt over the next one to two years, mainly through securitization of its handset receivables. KT began to sell its handset receivables in April 2012 through the issue of asset-backed securities (ABS) from a special purpose vehicle in order to alleviate a rising working capital burden due to rapid growth in smartphone sales.

Standard & Poor’s will apply its adjustments for securitization of trade receivables, adding KT’s securitized handset receivables back to the company’s debt. Although, in our opinion, this securitization structure contains very limited legal risk for KT and we believe strong underlying asset quality underpins the securitization structure, KT requires ongoing funding to support postpaid handset sales. At the same time, we incorporate some additional latitude into our tolerances for financial metrics for KT to reflect the high quality of the company’s funding source and improvement in its funding diversity. We expect the ratio of KT’s debt to EBITDA after adjustments for securitization of handset receivables to be about 2.2x-2.3x in the next one to two years.

Liquidity

KT’s liquidity is adequate according to our criteria. Our assessment of KT’s liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- We expect the company’s sources of liquidity, including cash, funds from operations, and available credit facilities, to exceed 1.2x uses over the next year.

-- We expect net sources to remain positive even if EBITDA falls more than 15%.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, KT had about KRW1.4 trillion in consolidated cash and short-term investments, compared with about KRW2.1 trillion in short-term debt. However, solid internal cash flow and the group’s strong access to domestic and overseas financial markets support the company’s liquidity.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that a weak operating environment in Korea’s telecommunications industry will pressure KT’s operating performance over the next one to two years.

We may lower the ratings if any of the following occur:

-- Operating profitability weakens materially, likely due to intense competition and regulatory pressure;

-- Debt to EBITDA after adjustments for securitization of handset receivables exceeds 2.5x on a sustained basis;

-- Debt to EBITDA excluding adjustments for securitization of handset receivables remains above 1.6x for a prolonged period; or

-- The company’s growth strategy and financial policies become more aggressive than we have factored into the ratings.

On the other hand, we may revise the outlook to stable if the company posts solid revenue growth and further improves its profitability and financial risk profile on a sustainable basis.