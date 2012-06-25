FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P says consumers won't give U.K. GDP a boost anytime soon
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
June 25, 2012 / 8:06 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P says consumers won't give U.K. GDP a boost anytime soon

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 25 - Spring did not only bring unusually bad weather to the U.K. but also more signs of weakness in the economy, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said in a report published today, “U.K. Economic Outlook: Rebalancing Hasn’t Yet Found Its Roots.”

It’s now confirmed that the country has moved back into recession. The U.K. Office for National Statistics (ONS) released data for the economy in early June indicating that GDP contracted 0.3% in first-quarter 2012--more than the 0.2% quarterly drop it had previously estimated. Since GDP also fell 0.3% in fourth-quarter 2011, it means the U.K. is in a recession, defined as two sequential quarters of negative output growth.

Given the U.K.’s fiscal restraint, weak private-sector demand, and softening trade and business conditions, is it unclear what will quickly bring the country out of the doldrums, despite the Bank of England’s latest plans to boost lending to the private sector.

The private sector is unlikely to give GDP a boost: export growth is set to decelerate this year, growth in consumer demand is likely to remain subdued, and corporates are likely to restrain capital spending.

The Bank of England’s newly launched “funding for lending” scheme could stimulate capital spending, and more quantitative easing may reverse the rise in mortgage and consumer credit rates and lift consumer demand, but only in the medium term.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.