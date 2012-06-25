TEXT-S&P summary: Siemens AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 25 -

Summary analysis -- Siemens AG

CREDIT RATING: A+/Positive/A-1+ Country: Germany

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-Apr-2011 A+/A-1+ A+/A-1+

05-Jun-2009 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

Rationale

The ratings on Germany-based industrial conglomerate Siemens AG reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of its “strong” business risk profile and “modest” financial risk profile. Supportive business risk factors include Siemens’ strong technological capabilities and highly diverse portfolio of leading global operations in mainly low-risk industries, offsetting the company’s historically moderate profitability. Our assessment of Siemens’ financial risk profile as “modest” is founded on the company’s strong balance sheet, exceptional liquidity, usually sound discretionary cash flow generation through the cycle, and robust financial flexibility.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case scenario for fiscal 2012 (ending Sept. 30), we expect Siemens to report modest mid-single-digit revenue growth and income from operations to weaken by no more than 20% compared with the company’s solid fiscal 2011 figures, net of one-off items.

For 2012, we anticipate that prices will somewhat weaken in the company’s energy business line and performance in renewable power, primarily wind and solar, will remain subdued. In addition, we believe that earnings contribution from the company’s infrastructure and cities business lines will slow down slightly compared with fiscal 2011, owing to a weaker European public sector, the segment’s main customer. We expect that 50% joint-venture Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN; not rated) will also likely continue to be loss-making, that some discontinued operations up for disposal will perform below-par, and that restructuring will continue to be required in other segments, such as healthcare and diagnostics. In addition, in line with first-half 2012, we understand that the company’s full fiscal 2012 performance will be affected by execution delays and cost overruns on four offshore wind power grid connection projects in the North Sea. Overall, in our view, these adverse effects will result in a weakening of Siemens’ operating margins compared with last year, but not in a significant deterioration.

In our base case for fiscal 2012, we expect Siemens to generate income from continuing operations of around EUR5.0 billion, compared with EUR7.0 billion reported in fiscal 2011, which included a EUR1.0 billion exceptional gain from a disposal. In our view, reported EBITDA margin will likely stabilize above 11% in fiscal 2012 compared with around 14% in 2011, with Siemens maintaining sustained improved profitability margins.

Siemens’ current order book, combined with resilient demand from emerging countries and Germany to date, provide some visibility for fiscal 2012. We note, however, that order intake has slowed down recently, in particular for energy and transportation. The book-to-bill ratio was 1.01x for first-half but only 0.93x for the second quarter of fiscal 2012, compared with a healthy 1.16x for full fiscal 2011. We understand that Siemens’ objective is to maintain this measure above 1x on a full-year basis.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In our base case, we expect Siemens to maintain solid credit ratios for its ratings in the coming quarters.

We foresee Siemens maintaining its ratio of Standard & Poor’s adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt above 70% by the end of fiscal 2012, with free operating cash flow (FOCF) remaining positive around EUR1.0 billion. Dividend outflow may however contribute to an increase in leverage on a full fiscal year basis. We foresee Siemens maintaining a Standard & Poor’s adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 1.0x, which is strong for the rating level.

We anticipate that capital expenditures (capex) invested in discontinued operations and restructuring outflows will represent drains, albeit manageable, on Siemens’ cash flow in fiscal 2012.

At the end of March 2012, Standard & Poor’s fully-adjusted debt amounted to EUR8.8 billion up from EUR3.2 billion six months before. This compared with EUR6.7 billion in adjusted FFO on a rolling 12-month basis and resulted in an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.0x.

Siemens has announced plans to sell at least half of its lighting subsidiary, Osram, through an initial public offering. In the current equity market environment, though, the timing of any possible transaction remains uncertain. We would expect Siemens to prudently manage distribution to shareholders, including disposal proceeds, enabling it to stay close to the lower end of its publicly disclosed 0.5x to 1.0x reported debt-to-EBITDA target. We believe that the company will refrain from testing the upper 1.0x boundary in the current economic environment.

We also anticipate that Siemens’ ability to prefund operations through customer advances will decrease over time, but not so much as to significantly alter its financial profile (the sum of advance payments and Siemens’ contractual net liability amounted to EUR6.8 billion on Sept. 30, 2011).

We could consider revising upward our assessment of the company’s financial risk profile to “minimal,” versus “modest” currently, in the coming 12 months, provided that adjusted FFO to debt exceeds 70%, debt to EBITDA is less than 1.5x on a prolonged basis, and discretionary cash flow remains in positive territory.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is ‘A-1+'. We classify Siemens’ liquidity as “exceptional” under our criteria based on its liquidity position as of March 31, 2012.

Siemens’ liquidity is supported by:

-- Reported cash and cash equivalents of about EUR9.0 billion, of which we consider EUR2.0 billion to be tied to operations;

-- A recently negotiated EUR4 billion revolving credit facility maturing in April 2017, with two one-year extension options, and a US$3.0 billion syndicated multi-currency credit facility maturing in August 2013, both of which are currently undrawn (a EUR450 million bilateral facility maturing in August 2012 is not classified as part of liquidity sources under our criteria given its short-term tenor);

-- Significant financial flexibility, enabled by the company’s large business portfolio; and

-- Sustained discretionary cash generation over the cycle. We expect Siemens’ discretionary cash flow (before any net acquisitions) to be positive over the cycle in our base-case scenario. For 2012, we see a risk that this number could turn negative, owing to possible working capital movements, continuing expansionary investments, a lower level of customer advances, and the increase in shareholders’ distribution that followed the strong fiscal 2011 performance.

The above-mentioned liquidity sources compare with about EUR4.8 billion in short-term debt on March 31, 2012, including EUR2.0 billion in term notes and bonds that the company could decide to refinance.

None of Siemens’ credit facilities contain a material adverse change clause, financial covenants, or rating triggers.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we could upgrade Siemens over the next 12 months if management continues to pursue conservative financial policies that would, in our view, support a higher rating. An upgrade would be based on Siemens’ sustaining of its currently strong credit ratios, including FFO to total adjusted debt of more than 70%, debt to EBITDA of less than 1.5x, and positive discretionary cash flow. While Siemens met these target ratios at fiscal year-end 2011, a recent weakening in Siemens’ operating margins on the back of heightened economic uncertainties, continuing losses of some operations held through joint-ventures, and a drop in cash flow coverage measures reported by end-March 2012, currently prevent an upgrade.

We believe Siemens has some headroom under current ratios to cover a slight weakening in operating performance, some increased needs for working capital investments, or slightly higher shareholder distributions.

We would, however, revise the outlook to stable if trends in operating performance weaken markedly, for instance, if the operating margin contracts more than 200 basis points versus the recent level, or if the book-to-bill ratio falls below 1x for some time. An outlook revision to stable could also follow Siemens’ pursuit of a more aggressive financial policy than what we see currently, in the form of larger distributions to shareholders--for instance, above our base-case assumption of dividend payout in the 30 to 50% range for normal recurring income, excluding disposal proceeds--, significant share buybacks, or sizable cash and debt-financed acquisitions, among others.

