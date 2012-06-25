FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Kleopatra Lux 1 S.a.r.l
June 25, 2012 / 9:52 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Kleopatra Lux 1 S.a.r.l

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 25 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Kleopatra Lux 1 S.a.r.l -------------------------------- 25-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: SD/--/-- Country: Luxembourg

Primary SIC: Unsupported

plastics film &

sheet

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-Jun-2012 SD/-- SD/--

13-Mar-2012 CC/-- CC/--

23-Nov-2011 CCC-/-- CCC-/--

08-Sep-2011 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

11-Mar-2008 B-/-- B-/--

14-Sep-2007 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================

