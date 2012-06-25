TEXT-S&P ratings - Groupama GAN Vie

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 25 -
Ratings -- Groupama GAN Vie --------------------------------------- 25-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: France
Local currency BB-/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
25-Jun-2012 BB-/-- --/--
15-Dec-2011 BB+/-- --/--
23-Sep-2011 BBB/-- --/--
16-May-2011 BBB+/-- --/--
29-Jun-2010 A-/-- --/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg BB-/Negative 25-Jun-2012