TEXT-S&P ratings - Groupama GAN Vie
June 25, 2012 / 10:42 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Groupama GAN Vie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 25 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Groupama GAN Vie --------------------------------------- 25-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: France

Local currency BB-/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-Jun-2012 BB-/-- --/--

15-Dec-2011 BB+/-- --/--

23-Sep-2011 BBB/-- --/--

16-May-2011 BBB+/-- --/--

29-Jun-2010 A-/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg BB-/Negative 25-Jun-2012

