TEXT-Fitch affirmed HUDCO at 'BBB-'/ 'Fitch AA+(ind)'

June 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd.’s (HUDCO) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (LT FC IDR) at ‘BBB-’ with a Negative Outlook and its National Long-Term rating at ‘Fitch AA+(ind)’ with a Stable Outlook.

Fitch has also assigned HUDCO’s proposed domestic bond issuances (partly taxable and partly tax-free) a ‘Fitch AA+(ind)’ rating. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The IDR reflects Fitch’s expectation of a high probability of continued timely support from the government of India (GoI, ‘BBB-'/Negative), given HUDCO’s role in implementing the government’s policies in urban infrastructure and low-cost housing and its strong operational links with the government, which owns 100% of HUDCO’s equity. The government appoints HUDCO’s executive chairman and board of directors. It also continues to extend budgetary support to help HUDCO discharge its role more effectively. The Negative Outlook reflects the sovereign outlook (please see, ‘Fitch Revises Outlook on Indian FIs to Negative; Affirms IDRs’, dated 20 June 2012 available on www.fitchratings.com).

HUDCO’s National Long-Term rating is a notch lower than the highest on the National rating scale because its policy role, though increasing in the last one year, still remains somewhat lower than that of some policy institutions in India. HUDCO’s policy role had drifted in the past as lack of subsidised funding constrained its growth and also its abilities to fulfil its social mandate.

Policy institutions in India also typically receive several forms of explicit funding support from the government. In the past, the government provided HUDCO with timely equity and a letter of comfort; these were discontinued after FY05 when HUDCO obtained “Mini Ratna” status from the government. This status provides for larger autonomy for HUDCO. The revival of some such explicit forms of support, due to greater visibility in HUDCO’s role as a policy institution, could see HUDCO’s National LT rating being equated to the rating of the Indian sovereign.

A dilution in HUDCO’s role as a funding agency of the government’s development projects in the low-cost housing and non-commercial infrastructure sectors could trigger downgrades of the LT FC IDR and National Long-Term rating. A downgrade of the sovereign IDR will lead to a downgrade of HUDCO’s LT FC IDR as well.

HUDCO is engaged in financing urban infrastructure and the housing needs of primarily the weaker sections of society. It operates through 20 regional offices and 10 development offices across India.

HUDCO’s ratings are as follows:

- Long-Term FC IDR affirmed at ‘BBB-'; Outlook Negative

- Short-Term FC IDR affirmed at ‘F3’

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘2’

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at ‘BBB-’

- National Long-Term rating affirmed at ‘Fitch AA+(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- National Short-Term rating affirmed at ‘Fitch A1+(ind)’

- INR60bn domestic bonds (partly taxable and partly tax-free) affirmed at ‘Fitch AA+(ind)’

- INR80bn bank loans affirmed at ‘Fitch AA+(ind)’

- INR80bn domestic bonds/debentures (partly taxable and partly tax-free) assigned at ‘Fitch AA+(ind)’

- INR20bn bank loans assigned at ‘Fitch AA+(ind)’

- INR90bn domestic bonds affirmed at ‘Fitch AA+(ind)’

- INR15bn short-term debt affirmed at ‘Fitch A1+(ind)’

- INR23.5bn domestic bonds issued under a letter of comfort (dated 8 February 2003) from the government affirmed at ‘Fitch AAA(ind)(SO)’

- Domestic term deposit affirmed at ‘Fitch tAA+(ind)'