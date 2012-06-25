TEXT-S&P revises Russian Bank URALSIB otlk to neg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Russia-based Bank URALSIB’s financial profile is deteriorating, in our view. The main shareholder’s decision to allocate capital for noncore banking business has weakened the bank’s capital position and constrains its business prospects.

-- We are revising our outlook on Bank URALSIB to negative from stable and affirming the ‘BB-/B’ ratings.

-- The ratings on Bank URALSIB reflect the ‘bb’ anchor for a commercial bank operating in Russia and our view of the bank’s adequate business position, weak capital and earnings, moderate risk position, average funding, adequate liquidity, and currently moderate systemic importance.

-- The negative outlook reflects our concerns that Bank URALSIB’s financial profile and business position could deteriorate further, notably, the bank’s capacity to generate sufficient earnings to ensure its business growth and sustain its commercial franchise.

Rating Action

On June 25, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on Russia-based Bank URALSIB (OJSC) to negative from stable. The ‘BB-’ long-term and ‘B’ short-term counterparty credit ratings were affirmed.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects our concerns regarding further possible deterioration of Bank URALSIB’s financial profile and business position. The bank’s underlying profitability has declined, as seen in the fall of the preprovision income-to-adjusted-assets ratio to 0.76% in 2011, after an average 2.06% over the past five years, and a rise in the cost-to-income ratio to 86.7% in 2011 compared with a five-year average of 70.6%. Pressure on margins, although a slight rebound is underway, and a higher cost base weigh on structural profitability.