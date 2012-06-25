TEXT-S&P ratings - Bank URALSIB (OJSC)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 25 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Bank URALSIB (OJSC) ------------------------------------ 25-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/B Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Dec-2011 BB-/B BB-/B
17-Jun-2009 B+/B B+/B
15-May-2008 BB-/B BB-/B
===============================================================================