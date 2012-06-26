FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Sunac China Holdings Ltd.
#Credit Markets
June 26, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Sunac China Holdings Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 26 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Sunac China Holdings Ltd. ------------------------------ 26-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Watch Neg/-- Country: Hong Kong

Mult. CUSIP6: 86701V

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Mar-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

