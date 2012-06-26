FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: Ocean rtgs unaffected by seller's intrst division
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 26, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Ocean rtgs unaffected by seller's intrst division

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 26 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that its ratings on the beneficial interests issued under seven transactions of the Ocean Master Trust program are unchanged by the division of the seller’s beneficial interests. The seven transactions are the Ocean 2009-2, Ocean 2010-1, Ocean Series 2010-2, Ocean Series 2010-3, Ocean Series 2010-4, Ocean Series 2011-1, and Ocean Series 2011-2 beneficial interests (see list below).

A supplemental agreement was entered into as of June 19, 2012, to divide the entrusted seller’s beneficial interests that the originator holds. This division of the seller’s interest will not, in and of itself, result in a change to, withdrawal of, or qualification of the ratings on the beneficial interests issued under these transactions.

The beneficial interests issued under the seven transactions are secured by a pool of cash advance and shopping credit receivables originated under credit card agreements.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.