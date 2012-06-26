TEXT-Fitch revises Choksi Imaging's outlook to negative; affirms 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 26 - Fitch Ratings has revised India-based Choksi Imaging Limited’s (Choksi) Outlook to Negative from Stable. Its National Long Term Rating has been affirmed at ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The Outlook revision reflects Fitch’s expectation of a further deterioration in Choksi’s net financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/EBITDA). This is due to a continuous decline in its EBITDA margins from likely material depreciation in the INR against the dollar in FY13 (year end March), as the company imports significant portion of its raw materials.

The company saw a significantly higher-than-expected increase in net financial leverage in FY12 to 6.03x (FY11: 2.93x) as overall EBITDA margins fell to 3% from 5.3%, following forex losses of INR40m on account of the depreciation of the INR against the dollar.

The ratings continue to reflect Choksi’s domestic market leadership position in the manufacturing and marketing of medical and industrial X-ray films. The company has a dealership agreement with the US-based Carestream Inc. to sell its X-ray films in India, which accounted for 65% of its total revenue in FY12. The ratings also consider Choksi’s successful track record of four years in cardiology consumables trading, which accounted for 35% of its revenue in FY12.

The ratings are constrained by risks that Choksi’s products could be substituted with computer radiology. Also, cash flow from operations remained negative in FY12 at INR44m (FY11: INR7m) due to an increase in overall inventory days to 121 from 70.

Negative ratings guidelines include a decline in EBITDA margins leading to net debt/EBITDA above 4x on a sustained basis. Also, a greater-than-expected decline in industry demand due to a quicker adoption of computer radiology could be negative for the ratings. Conversely, the Outlook will be revised back to Stable if net financial leverage remains below 4x.

Choksi is involved in the manufacturing of X-ray films and trading of various machines related to the healthcare industry. In FY12, revenue was INR1,843m (FY11: INR1,682m) and EBITDA was INR55m (INR90m). Total debt at end-FY12 was INR342m (INR276m).

Rating actions on Choksi’s instruments:

INR140m cash credit facilities: affirmed at ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)’

INR16.1m new long-term loan: ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)'; rating withdrawn as the loan has not been availed

INR105m non-fund-based limits: affirmed at ‘Fitch A3(ind)'