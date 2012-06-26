TEXT-Fitch rates ICBC Asia's ECP programme 'F1(exp)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Hong Kong-based Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Ltd’s (ICBC Asia, ‘A’/Stable) upcoming USD5bn euro-commercial paper (ECP) programme an expected Short-Term ‘F1(exp)’ rating. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The ECP programme is rated at the same level as ICBC Asia’s Short-Term Issuer Default Rating as the notes rank equally with the bank’s other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. Fitch is satisfied that the bank has adequate liquidity management procedures in place which, combined with access to committed credit lines from its parent Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (‘A’/Stable), should provide it with sufficient flexibility to ensure timely repayment of the notes.

The programme size amounts to a significant 10% of ICBC Asia’s total assets at end-2011; however, the bank is initially targeting issuance of about USD1bn in 2012. The short-term USD funding raised via these unlisted ECPs will replace existing interbank funding. It is intended to permanently finance increased liquid assets to meet one of Basel III new liquidity requirements.

The other ratings of ICBC Asia are unaffected and are as follows:

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: ‘A’ with Stable Outlook

- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: ‘F1’

- Support Rating: ‘1’

- Subordinated notes: ‘A-'