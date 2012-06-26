TEXT-S&P summary: Upper Austria (State of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 26 -

Summary analysis -- Upper Austria (State of) ---------------------- 26-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA+/Negative/A-1+ Country: Austria

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-Jan-2012 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

23-May-2000 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

Rationale

The rating on the Austrian State of Upper Austria primarily reflects and is capped by the ‘AA+’ long-term rating on the Republic of Austria. It also reflects our view of the “predictable and supportive” institutional framework for Austrian states and the state’s very positive liquidity situation, in particular its excellent access to external liquidity via the Austrian Federal Financing Agency. Furthermore, in our opinion, the state’s financial management is committed to carry on the structural reforms in administration and the hospital sector that have led to improvements in our budgetary performance projection to 2014. Compared with international peers, the state has a moderately low tax-supported debt burden, which further supports the credit rating, in our opinion. Offsetting these positives are Upper Austria’s structural deficits after capital accounts. Under our base-case scenario, we project these will gradually reduce and expect the accounts to be structurally balanced in 2015. The state also has moderately high contingent liabilities, mainly stemming from its 51% ownership of Oberoesterreichische Landesbank AG (A/Stable/A-1).