TEXT-S&P summary: Taiwan Power Co.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 26 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Taiwan Power Co. ------------------------------ 26-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/-- Country: Taiwan

Primary SIC: Electric Services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Jun-2009 A+/-- A+/--

02-Jan-2007 NR/NR NR/NR

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Taiwan Power Co. (Taipower) reflects our opinion that there is an extremely high likelihood that the government of Taiwan (unsolicited; AA-/Stable/A-1+, cnAAA/cnA-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the company in the event that Taipower experiences financial distress.

Government Support And GRE Methodology Impact

The corporate credit rating on Taipower is seven rating notches above its stand-alone credit profile (SACP). In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GRE), our view of the extremely high likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of:

-- Taipower’s integral link with the government of Taiwan, which owns 94% of the company; and

-- The company’s very important role as the island’s sole electric power provider.

We expect Taipower to maintain its relationship with the government as well as its monopoly status in Taiwan’s electricity sector for at least the next three to five years, given the slow pace of deregulation of Taiwan’s utility sector. Any privatization plans for Taipower will be subject to the passage of new electricity legislation and the consensus of the labor union, which are unlikely to materialize in the next two to three years, in our opinion.

We believe the Taiwan government has a strong influence over the company’s strategic and business plans, and any default by Taipower would significantly undermine the government’s reputation. The government also determines key budgetary decisions and maintains a very tight degree of control to ensure the implementation of Taipower’s essential policy role. Strong ownership of the power provider enables the government to implement its key economic and political objectives, including providing stable and low-priced electricity.

Additionally, Taipower is the largest bond issuer in Taiwan, with the company’s outstanding bond issues accounting for 18.1% of the island’s total bonds (including both corporate bond and bank debentures) at the end of 2011. We believe that any stress on Taipower’s credit profile would lead to a disruption of its operations and have a significant systemic effect on Taiwan’s economy.

Taipower’s stand-alone credit profile reflects the company’s weak profitability due to inability to raise tariff rates and aggressive debt leverage. The company’s strong market position in Taiwan’s electricity utility market partly offsets these weaknesses. Our assessment of the company’s SACP reflects its “strong” business risk profile and “highly leveraged” financial risk profile relative to obligors worldwide.

The Taiwan government’s reluctance to raise tariff rates to fully reflect high fuel costs is likely to keep Taipower’s profitability weak over the next few years, in our view. In May 2012, the government announced that it would adjust tariff rates in three phases and implement a tariff adjustment mechanism that allowed Taipower to timely reflect its fuel costs. However, the full implementation of such plans remains somewhat uncertain as it is politically sensitive and the government’s policy can change rapidly, in our view. In addition, we expect the planned rate adjustments to help Taipower break even in its net income only after 2014 even with full implementation. The company widened its net loss to new Taiwan dollar (NT$) 43.4 billion in 2011 from NT$35.2 billion in 2010, due to rising fuel costs.

We also expect Taipower’s debt leverage to increase further over the next two years given the company’s weak profitability and large capital expenditure commitments. Taipower’s financial leverage is likely to continue to rise slightly as it relies on new debt to support its aggressive capital spending budgeted at over NT$150 billion each year over the next few years. The company’s ratio of total debt to capital, adjusted for its power purchase obligations to independent power producers, was a high 79.5% at the end of 2011. A continued increase in debt and weak earnings could constrain its adjusted ratio of funds from operations to debt below 10% over the next 12 months even with planned adjustments on electricity tariff rates.

However, we expect Taipower to continue its dominant domestic market position, particularly in the power generation sector where it is the only integrated power company and has a monopoly electricity transmission and distribution. Market deregulation is unlikely over the next two to three years, in our view.

Liquidity

We believe that Taipower has “adequate” liquidity to meet its needs over the next 12 months, as defined by our criteria. Our view of the company’s liquidity profile incorporates the following major assumptions:

-- Taipower will be able to receive extraordinary liquidity support from the Taiwan government, given the company’s very important role and integral link to the government, despite its ratio of liquidity sources (including cash, liquid financial assets, committed bank lines and funds from operations) to liquidity uses (capital expenditures, cash dividends, working capital needs, and debt maturities) to be below 1x over the next 12 months.

-- We expect the company will be able to obtain debt financing to support its liquidity needs for debt repayment and capital expenditures, given its strong access to the banking market due to its very important GRE status.

-- We believe that Taipower’s strong access to the domestic bond market will also help the company secure sufficient funding to support its liquidity needs.

Outlook

The stable outlook on Taipower mirrors that on the Taiwan government. Any rating adjustment on the government may lead to the same rating action on Taipower. In addition, we may lower the rating on Taipower if there is a significant reduction in government ownership or a change in Taipower’s role to the government although we believe the likelihood is low over the next few years. We may also lower the rating if Taipower’s financial leverage deteriorates sharply and we lower Taipower’s SACP by two notches (see “Related Criteria And Research”).

Related Criteria And Research

-- Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012

-- Criteria | Corporates | General: Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Criteria | Corporates | General: 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- Criteria | Corporates | General: 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008