TEXT-S&P ratings - Cimpor Cimentos de Portugal, S.G.P.S. S.A.
June 26, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Cimpor Cimentos de Portugal, S.G.P.S. S.A.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 26 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Cimpor Cimentos de Portugal, S.G.P.S. S.A. ------------ 26-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Watch Neg/B Country: Portugal

Primary SIC: Concrete

products, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 17185U

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Jun-2012 BB/B BB/B

08-May-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

29-Jan-2009 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

===============================================================================

