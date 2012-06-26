TEXT-S&P ratings - Cimpor Inversiones S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 26 -

Ratings -- Cimpor Inversiones S.A. -------------------------------- 26-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Watch Neg/B Country: Portugal

Primary SIC: Concrete

products, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Jun-2012 BB/B BB/B

08-May-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

29-Jan-2009 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR280 mil fltg rate bank ln due 11/30/2012 BB/WatchN 26-Jun-2012

EUR200 mil bank ln due 01/22/2013 BB/WatchN 26-Jun-2012