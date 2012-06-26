FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - General Mortgage Bank of Sweden (Sveriges Allmanna Hypoteksbank)
June 26, 2012 / 9:41 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - General Mortgage Bank of Sweden (Sveriges Allmanna Hypoteksbank)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 26 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- General Mortgage Bank of Sweden (Sveriges Allmanna ----- 26-Jun-2012

Hypoteksbank)

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Mortgage bankers

and

correspondents

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Jun-2012 NR/-- NR/--

01-Dec-2011 A/-- A/--

23-May-2008 A-/-- A-/--

===============================================================================

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
