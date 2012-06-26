FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Austrian utility KELAG 'A' rating; outlook stable
June 26, 2012 / 10:52 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Austrian utility KELAG 'A' rating; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 26 -

Overview

-- KELAG is the dominant integrated utility in the Austrian State of Carinthia.

-- The company continued its solid operating and financial performance in 2011, and posted strong key credit ratios.

-- We are affirming our ‘A’ ratings on KELAG.

-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that KELAG’s business and financial risk profile will remain commensurate with the ratings over the medium term.

Rating Action

On June 26, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘A’ long-term corporate credit ratings on Austrian utility company KELAG. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The rating affirmation reflects our view that KELAG’s credit profile is commensurate with the ‘A’ rating and our expectation that it will remain in this rating category in the medium term.

The rating incorporates our view of KELAG’s strength in regional electricity and heating supply and distribution in the Austrian State of Carinthia, as well as its strong generation asset base and conservative use of financial leverage.

