TEXT-S&P ratings - Generali PanEurope Ltd.

June 26 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Generali PanEurope Ltd. -------------------------------- 26-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Ireland
Local currency BBB+/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Life insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Jun-2012 BBB+/-- --/--
02-Apr-2009 A-/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg BBB+/Stable 26-Jun-2012