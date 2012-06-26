FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - Generali PanEurope Ltd.
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 26, 2012 / 11:07 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Generali PanEurope Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Generali PanEurope Ltd. -------------------------------- 26-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Ireland

Local currency BBB+/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Life insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Jun-2012 BBB+/-- --/--

02-Apr-2009 A-/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg BBB+/Stable 26-Jun-2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.