TEXT-S&P cuts insurer Generali PanEurope to 'BBB+';otlk stable
#Credit Markets
June 26, 2012 / 11:12 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts insurer Generali PanEurope to 'BBB+';otlk stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 26 -

Overview

-- The planned expansion of Generali PanEurope Ltd.’s (GPE) variable annuity business has not materialized.

-- As a result, we no longer consider GPE to be a “strategically important” entity for the group, under our criteria.

-- As a “nonstrategically important” entity, GPE benefits from one notch of group support, indicating its high levels of integration within the group.

-- We are raising the stand-alone credit profile on GPE by one notch, to ‘bbb’, signifying its established track record of stable profitable results and improving capitalization.

-- The stable outlook on GPE reflects our expectation that it will continue to further improve its operating performance and competitive position, and will maintain high level of integration within the group.

Rating Action

On June 26, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Ireland-based Generali PanEurope Ltd. (GPE) to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-’ and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications. The outlook is stable.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
