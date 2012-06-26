FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
June 26, 2012 / 12:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: ENN Energy Holdings Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 26 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. ---------------------- 26-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Watch Neg/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Holding

companies, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 26876F

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Dec-2010 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

21-Jul-2005 BB+/-- BB+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. reflects the company’s “satisfactory” business risk profile and “intermediate” financial risk profile. The following factors support the rating: (1) strong demand and growth potential for piped natural gas in China because of the country’s continued economic growth, rapid urbanization, and the still-low average gas penetration rate; (2) the company’s captive market for secured projects; and (3) the company’s established operational record and access to various gas sources to meet future demand.

