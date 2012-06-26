TEXT-S&P summary: ENN Energy Holdings Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 26 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. ---------------------- 26-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Watch Neg/-- Country: China
Primary SIC: Holding
companies, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 26876F
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Dec-2010 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
21-Jul-2005 BB+/-- BB+/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. reflects the company’s “satisfactory” business risk profile and “intermediate” financial risk profile. The following factors support the rating: (1) strong demand and growth potential for piped natural gas in China because of the country’s continued economic growth, rapid urbanization, and the still-low average gas penetration rate; (2) the company’s captive market for secured projects; and (3) the company’s established operational record and access to various gas sources to meet future demand.