TEXT-S&P summary: Deutsche Telekom AG

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case assessment, we expect DT’s reported revenues to decline by about 1% year on year in 2012 and 2013. The anticipated decline is based on our assumption of lower revenues at DT’s European operations due to strong competitive and regulatory pressures and a still weak macroeconomic environment as well as lower fixed-line revenues and to a lesser extent also mobile revenues in Germany. In 2012, this could be partly offset by higher revenues at DT’s wireless operations, T-Mobile USA (TMUS), based on our expectation of a stronger U.S. dollar against the euro on average in 2012 (the average exchange rate in 2011 was about $1.39 per euro), which has a positive effect on TMUS’ revenues as reported by DT in euros. However, in U.S. dollar terms we expect a moderate revenue decline at TMUS.

In 2013, we forecast that revenues will start to stabilize in Germany and at DT’s European operations primarily based on our expectations of a less adverse macroeconomic and regulatory environment. In addition, we also expect a stabilization of revenues at TMUS as a result of its currently significant network and marketing investments.

We also forecast that the group’s EBITDA margin (as adjusted by DT) will remain relatively stable between 31% and 32% in 2012 and 2013, compared with 31.9% in 2011, primarily because we expect lower revenues to be largely offset by the company’s ongoing restructuring program.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In our base-case assessment, we forecast only a modest decline in free operating cash flow (defined as cash flow from operations after capital expenditures and spectrum investments but before disposal proceeds) to about EUR5.2 billion and EUR5.6 billion in 2012 and 2013, down from EUR5.7 billion in 2011 (excluding the break-up fee from AT&T). This is primarily based on our expectations of relatively unchanged capital expenditures and only modestly lower EBITDA after restructuring cash outflows.

We expect a modest decline of the group’s debt-to-EBITDA ratio, as adjusted by Standard & Poor‘s, to about 3.3x by year-end 2012 and about 3.2x by year-end 2013, from 3.4x as of Dec. 31, 2011. This is primarily because we expect DT to use the vast majority of its free cash flow generation after dividend payments for debt reduction, which will more than offset the expected modest decline in EBITDA.

Liquidity

We assess the group’s liquidity profile as “adequate” under our criteria. This reflects our view that the credit profile of its Greek subsidiary Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTE; B-/Negative/B) has continued to weaken and could result in cash calls on DT’s otherwise strong liquidity profile.

Liquidity is supported by our view that DT’s liquidity sources will exceed its funding needs by at least 1.7x in 2012 and 2013.

As of March 31, 2012, we estimate DT’s liquidity sources at about EUR31 billion in the next 12 months and in 2013. Liquidity sources primarily include:

-- Surplus cash and short-term investments of EUR3.5 billion as of March 31, 2012, of which about EUR1.6 billion were located at DT’s 40% owned, but fully consolidated subsidiary OTE;

-- 22 bilateral committed credit facilities of EUR600 million each, totaling EUR13.2 billion (fully undrawn as of March 31, 2012); and

-- Sizable and recurrent funds from operations (FFO) of more than EUR14 billion in the medium term.

We estimate DT’s liquidity needs at about EUR18 billion, primarily including:

-- Significant capital expenditures (including spectrum payments) of about EUR8.5 billion to EUR9 billion annually over the medium term (EUR8.4 billion in 2011 and EUR9.9 billion in 2010);

-- The distribution of EUR3.0 billion to DT’s shareholders under its distribution policy (excluding a share buyback of EUR400 million), and about EUR0.4 billion dividend payments by consolidated subsidiaries; and

-- Debt maturities, including loans of EUR5.4 billion in the 12 months from March 31, 2012, and about EUR6 billion in 2013; and

-- Moderate working capital requirements.

The above consolidated sources and uses include OTE’s own available liquidity sources (cash, bank lines, and cash flows) and needs (mainly capital expenditures and debt maturities), although we have not included any potential extraordinary support from DT to OTE in these calculations.

Under its liquidity policy, DT aims to keep enough cash, financial assets, and undrawn credit lines to cover redemptions for the following 24 months. The credit lines have an initial term of 36 months. After 12 months, the agreements can be extended by a further 12 months to restore the maturity of 36 months. These facilities contain no financial covenants, material adverse change clauses, or rating triggers.

Outlook

The stable outlook primarily reflects our expectations of a resilient operating performance by DT’s domestic fixed-line business against cable competition; strong free operating cash flow generation (excluding disposal proceeds and including potential spectrum payments) of at least EUR5 billion; and a gradual reduction of the Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio toward 3.1x and an improvement of adjusted FFO to debt to the high twenties in the next 24 months. In our view, resilient operating performance in Germany coupled with a successful commercial and operating strategy at T-Mobile USA will be important factors in the group’s ability to achieve these measures.

Rating pressure could build up, in our view, if DT’s adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio were to remain at or above 3.4x or if, at the same time, the adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio fell below 26% by year-end 2012. We could also view negatively a lack of a clear trajectory for further gradual improvements of DT’s credit metrics in 2013. This could result from a further deteriorating macroeconomic environment in Europe triggered by the sovereign debt crisis in Southern Europe in addition to the existing fierce competitive and regulatory pressures on revenues or if T-Mobile USA is unsuccessful in stabilizing its top line.

We currently do not see rating upside, particularly given the group’s high leverage for the rating and our base-case assumptions of continued modest revenue pressure in 2012 and 2013. Although currently not expected, we could raise the rating to ‘A-', however, if DT’s credit metrics improved materially as a result of significant asset disposals. Any upgrade, however, would also depend on DT confirming a financial policy that aims at maintaining a Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 2.5x.