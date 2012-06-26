TEXT-S&P affirms Adecco at BBB on EUR400 mil. buyback

For 2012, we forecast that Adecco’s revenues will fall by 1.6% and that its adjusted EBITDA margin will drop by 30 basis points to 4.4%. This is due to our low GDP growth forecast of 0% in the EU, 2% in the U.S., and 3.6% worldwide. We anticipate that Adecco’s operating margins will decline in most regions in 2012. In 2013, however, we believe prospects for the staffing business should improve. Therefore, in our base-case credit scenario for 2013, we project Adecco’s revenues to increase by 4% and its adjusted EBITDA margin to return to 4.7%.

The ‘BBB’ rating on Adecco reflects our view of its business risk profile as “satisfactory.” This is supported by the group’s leading position in the global staffing industry, widespread geographic coverage, and a strong presence in the fairly high-margin subsegment of specialized and professional staffing. Further support for the rating comes from Adecco’s moderate financial policy and “intermediate” financial risk profile, underpinned by generally healthy cash flow generation and low capital expenditure (capex) requirements.

These factors are partially offset by the staffing industry’s cyclical and competitive nature, low barriers to entry, and the resulting limited pricing flexibility. Economic uncertainty in established markets such as the U.S. and Europe also could result in increased cyclicality of revenues. Sovereign austerity measures, in particular, may have a negative impact on the demand for public sector staffing, particularly in the U.K.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is ‘A-2’. We assess Adecco’s liquidity as “strong” under our criteria and forecast that liquidity sources should exceed uses by almost 2x in 2012.

We estimate that liquidity sources will be nearly EUR2.3 billion in financial 2012 (ending Dec. 31, 2012), including:

-- Surplus cash of EUR334 million at the beginning of financial 2012, which excludes EUR200 million in cash tied to operations;

-- Undrawn availability of EUR530 million under the revolving credit facility maturing in October 2016;

-- FFO of nearly EUR680 million; and

-- Debt issuance of approximately EUR735 million (factoring in the announced issuance in conjunction with the share buyback program).

Over the same period, we estimate that Adecco’s liquidity needs will be about EUR1.2 billion, and will consist of:

-- A total share buyback of EUR450 million including purchases for the settlement of the Mandatory Convertible Bond in November 2012;

-- Capex of about EUR110 million;

-- Our forecast of acquisition spending and dividends of about EUR390 million; and

-- Potential debt repayments of EUR284 million.

We further forecast that sources should exceed uses by 2.3x in financial 2013, with liquidity sources of more than EUR2.1 billion and uses of more than EUR0.9 billion.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Adecco will maintain its resilient operating performance in the medium term and that the group’s financial risk profile is strong enough to withstand a modest double-dip recession. The outlook also reflects our forecast that Adecco’s credit measures will remain comfortably above those commensurate with the ‘BBB’ rating, with adjusted FFO to debt of about 35% and adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 2.5x.

We could consider raising the ratings if Adecco is able to maintain credit metrics at current levels. However, we consider such a possibility unlikely in the near term, due to the uncertain economic situation in major markets such as France, the U.K., Ireland, and Italy--markets in which Adecco generated more than 40% of revenues in financial 2011.

Rating downside could occur if the group were to adopt a more shareholder-friendly strategy or show an appetite for material debt-financed acquisitions that have a negative effect on its financial risk profile. Rating downside could also arise if the company’s operating margins or trading performance were to deteriorate significantly, although this does not feature in our base-case scenario.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Adecco S.A.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2

Senior Unsecured Debt BBB

Adecco Financial Services (Bermuda) Ltd.

Senior Unsecured Debt* BBB

Adecco International Financial Services B.V.

Senior Unsecured Debt* BBB

Commercial Paper* A-2

*Guaranteed by Adecco S.A.