TEXT-S&P summary: Downstream Development Authority

Our assessment of the Authority’s financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects our expectation that EBITDA coverage of fixed charges (interest, amortization of credit facilities, maintenance capital expenditures, and distributions) will remain in the low 1.0x-area over the intermediate term, and its high debt leverage. We believe these risks are only partially tempered by our expectation that the Authority will continue to post flat to slightly positive EBITDA growth trends and maintain a modest excess cash cushion.

Our assessment of the Authority’s business risk profile as weak reflects its limited geographic diversity, operating a single casino. It also reflects the Authority’s relatively good EBITDA margin and fairly stable competitive environment.

In June 2012, the Authority executed a new $6.8 million furniture, fixtures and equipment (FF&E) facility due Dec. 2014 and a new $35 million term loan, due June 2017 (both unrated). The FF&E facility was used to fully refinance the Authority’s prior FF&E facility, and the new term loan, along with cash on hand, is expected to be used to fund a new hotel tower and other property expansions at the Downstream Casino Resort. The hotel tower is expected to be completed in late calendar 2012. While we do not believe the new hotel tower will contribute meaningfully to EBITDA, we still believe EBITDA coverage of fixed charges will remain above 1.0x, albeit by a relatively thin margin. Total run-rate fixed charges are expected to be around $55 million, an increase from just over $50 million prior to the new credit facilities.

For fiscal 2012 (ending September 30), our ratings incorporate our expectation for mid-single-digit percentage growth in revenue and EBITDA. This follows mid-single-digit percentage growth in revenue and EBITDA in the first half of fiscal 2012, and reflects our belief that growth in consumer spending will help drive visitation and modest increases in spending per visit in the second half of fiscal 2012. Our economists forecast 2.2% growth in consumer spending for calendar 2012.

For fiscal 2013, we expect revenue and EBITDA to be about flat, incorporating our belief that visitation to Downstream could modestly be hurt by the expected September 2012 opening of a new casino and hotel located 20 miles south. We do not believe the new casino will be a material long-term threat to Downstream, because it offer fewer amenities and is not as easily accessible. We therefore believe Downstream’s new hotel, and continued modest growth in consumer spending (our economists forecast 2.4% growth in calendar 2013) will help drive visitation over the longer term.

As of March 31, 2012, the Downstream Casino Resort offered 1,592 Class III slots, 396 Class II slots, 32 table games, 14 poker tables, various food and beverage amenities, and a 222-room hotel. It is in the northeast corner of Oklahoma, and the most customers are within 100 miles of the property.

Liquidity

Based on likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months and incorporating our performance expectations, the Authority has a “less than adequate” liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant factors in our assessment of the Authority’s liquidity profile include the following:

-- We do not believe compliance with financial maintenance covenants under the FF&E and term loan would survive a 15% drop in forecasted EBITDA.

-- We do not believe the Authority can absorb high-impact, low-probability events without additional liquidity.

While annual fixed charges are expected to be around $55 million, we forecast run-rate EBITDA to remain at least around current levels, which should result in fixed-charge coverage remaining above 1.0x. For fiscal 2013, cash fixed charges are expected to be just over $54 million, including $31 million in interest expense on the Authority’s senior notes, about $9 million in principal and interest payments on the new FF&E and term loan, our expectation for around $4 million of maintenance capital expenditures, and just over $10 million in permitted distributions to the Tribe. The Authority benefits from having no meaningful debt maturities until 2017, when the term loan matures.

Outlook

Our stable rating outlook on Downstream Development Authority reflects our expectation that EBITDA generation will be sufficient to cover fixed charges, albeit by a thin margin. Given the very thin coverage of fixed charges, however, we could lower our rating if EBITDA declines by 5% or more and we believe that negative trend will persist. We are unlikely to raise our rating, because we expect fixed-charge coverage to remain in the low-1x area, and are concerned about the risk associated with the construction and ramp-up of the new hotel tower.

