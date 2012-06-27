FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: China South City Holdings Ltd.
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 27, 2012 / 6:51 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: China South City Holdings Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 27 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- China South City Holdings Ltd. ---------------- 27-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: China

Mult. CUSIP6: 16950R

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Jan-2011 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on China South City Holdings Ltd. (CSC) reflects execution risks from the company’s aggressive expansion into new markets, its large capital expenditure on new investments and project developments, and potential financial volatility due to project concentration risk and exposure to the cyclical and highly competitive real estate sector in China. CSC’s established track record as a large-scale trade center developer, low-cost and expanded land bank, and certain government support for project development temper the above weaknesses. The company’s small but growing rental income provides additional support to the rating. We view CSC’s business risk profile as “weak” and its financial risk profile as “aggressive”.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.