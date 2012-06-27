TEXT-Fitch:Natural hedges can replace swaps in some structured deals

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 27 - The number of European structured finance deals that use swaps to hedge interest-rate mismatches may decrease as hedging costs rise and the number of eligible counterparties drops, Fitch Ratings says. This reduces the counterparty risk but can place more emphasis on credit enhancement if the resulting interest-rate risk is not adequately mitigated, for example through natural hedges.

Various techniques have emerged to compensate for the absence of swaps. These typically consist of constructing a natural hedge by matching coupon payments on the notes as closely as possible to interest rate payments on the underlying loans.

For example, in Candide Financing 2012-1 B.V., a Dutch mortgage-backed transaction that we rated earlier this month, the proportion of fixed-to-floating class A notes (83.1% to 16.9%) closely matches the proportion of fixed-to-floating mortgage loans (82.5% to 17.5%).

Matching note coupons to payments on underlying fixed-rate loans depends on investor demand for fixed-rate structured finance issues. This may be limited in the European market, which has been characterised by floating-rate issuance. It is, however, becoming popular in retained transactions where the notes are kept to be used as collateral.

In deals where both underlying loans and notes pay floating interest rates, risks arise due to different floating base rates and reset dates. In the Candide deal, this risk is reduced by the originator’s commitment to keep the weighted average rates on the variable- and the fixed-rate mortgages at least equal to the coupons on the relevant notes.

For basis risk Fitch analyses historical data to see whether it is possible to assume a regular pattern in the gaps between the relevant benchmarks, and derive stresses accordingly. Reset risk stresses are also derived from historical data.

Risks can also arise in transactions where the assets have an initial fixed rate that resets to floating at a later stage, while the liabilities are have a fixed rate for their entire life. For example, in Mercurius Funding N.V./S.A/ Compartment Mercurius-1, a Belgian SME CLO that we rated in May, 17.5% of loans in the portfolio are fixed rate with resettable coupons after three, five, or 10 years. The class A notes, rated ‘A+sf,’ pay a 3% fixed-rate coupon. We looked at historical interest rates on the originators entire SME loan book since 1990, and incorporated this into our stress analysis.

A similar situation arises when borrowers have the option to switch their interest rate from fixed to floating, or vice versa.

We believe the materiality of interest-rate risk is decisive for transactions with a natural hedge. Credit enhancement might not be enough to mitigate the risks created by interest-rate mismatches in some transaction structures in the absence of other structural mitigants. An example might be a long-dated transaction that had 100% fixed-rate for life assets and 100% floating-rate liabilities.