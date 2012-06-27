TEXT-S&P summary: Landsvirkjun

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 27 -

Summary analysis -- Landsvirkjun ---------------------------------- 27-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/B Country: Iceland

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Feb-2012 BB/B BB/B

18-May-2011 BB/B-1 BB/B-1

20-Oct-2010 BB+/B-1 BB+/B-1

30-Jun-2009 BB/B-1 BB/B-1

18-Dec-2008 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

24-Nov-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB-/A-3

07-Oct-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB/A-3

30-Sep-2008 A+/A-1 A-/A-2

18-Apr-2008 AA-/A-1+ A/A-1

Rationale

The rating on Iceland-based electricity generation and transmission company Landsvirkjun is based on the company’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess as ‘b+', based on the group’s “fair” business risk profile and “highly leveraged” financial risk profile. They further include two notches of uplift based on our opinion that there is a “very high” likelihood that the government of the Republic of Iceland (BBB-/Stable/A-3) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view of a “very high” likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of Landsvirkjun‘s:

-- “Very important” role for the Icelandic government, given Landsvirkjun’s dominant position as the incumbent power company and 64.7% owner of the national transmission grid; Landsvirkjun’s strategic importance to the Icelandic economy; and its central role in the promotion of power-intensive industries.

-- “Very strong” link with the Icelandic state, given the state’s 100% ownership of Landsvirkjun and our expectation that Landsvirkjun will not be privatized in the medium term; the provision of ultimate state guarantees for Landsvirkjun’s debt; and the risk to the sovereign’s reputation if Landsvirkjun were to default.