TEXT-S&P ratings - PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations Tbk.
#Basic Materials
June 27, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations Tbk.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 27 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations Tbk. -------------------- 27-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: CC/Watch Neg/-- Country: Indonesia

Primary SIC: AGRICULTURAL

SERVICES

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Jun-2012 CC/-- CC/--

09-Nov-2011 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

18-Oct-2011 CC/-- CC/--

18-Sep-2009 B-/-- B-/--

===============================================================================

