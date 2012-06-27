TEXT-S&P ratings - PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations Tbk.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 27 -

Ratings -- PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations Tbk. -------------------- 27-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: CC/Watch Neg/-- Country: Indonesia

Primary SIC: AGRICULTURAL

SERVICES

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Jun-2012 CC/-- CC/--

09-Nov-2011 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

18-Oct-2011 CC/-- CC/--

18-Sep-2009 B-/-- B-/--

