TEXT-S&P summary: Hopson Development Holdings Ltd.
#Credit Markets
June 27, 2012 / 9:12 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Hopson Development Holdings Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 27 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Hopson Development Holdings Ltd. -------------- 27-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Watch Neg/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

Mult. CUSIP6: 440270

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

31-May-2012 B-/-- B-/--

03-Apr-2012 B/-- B/--

09-Dec-2010 B+/-- B+/--

26-Jun-2008 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

Our rating on Hopson Development Holdings Ltd. reflects the company’s weak liquidity due to weak sales execution and aggressive debt-funded expansion, heightened refinancing risk, weak corporate governance, and continued related-party transactions. These weaknesses are tempered by Hopson’s established brand name in tier-1 cities, its diverse revenue stream from a large number of saleable projects, its large and low cost land bank, and good profit margins.

