TEXT-S&P ratings - Agri International Resources Pte. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 27 -
Ratings -- Agri International Resources Pte. Ltd. ----------------- 27-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: CC/Watch Neg/-- Country: Singapore
Primary SIC: Oil and gas field
services, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Jun-2012 CC/-- CC/--
18-Sep-2009 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
26-Sep-2007 B-/-- B-/--
