TEXT-S&P cuts Agri International to 'CC'; rtgs stay on cw neg

Overview

-- Agri International’s guaranteed US$150 million senior secured notes are due on July 15, 2012.

-- The Indonesian plantation company has not finalized a loan to repay these notes.

-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Agri International to ‘CC’ from ‘CCC+'. We are also lowering our issue rating on the notes to ‘CC’ from ‘CCC+'. Both the ratings remain on CreditWatch, where they were first placed with negative implications on May 31, 2012.

Rating Action

On June 27, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Agri International Resources Pte. Ltd. to ‘CC’ from ‘CCC+'. We also lowered our issue rating on the company’s guaranteed US$150 million senior secured notes due July 15, 2012, to ‘CC’ from ‘CCC+'. The ratings remain on CreditWatch, where they were first placed with negative implications on May 31, 2012. AI Finance B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Indonesian plantation company Agri International, issued the notes.

Rationale

We lowered the rating on Agri International because the company is taking longer than we had expected to finalize a loan to repay its US$150 million guaranteed notes. Any further delay in arranging for the loan will significantly increase Agri International’s risk of default.

We understand that Agri International’s parent PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations Tbk. (BSP: CC/Watch Negative/--) is in discussions with prospective lenders for refinancing the notes. Such an arrangement could materialize close to the notes’ maturity date. Due to a cross default clause in BSP’s syndicated bank loan documents, a default on Agri International’s notes would be tantamount to a default by BSP. BSP has management control over Agri International.

CreditWatch

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch within the next three weeks. We will lower the rating on Agri International to ‘D’ if the company fails to repay the notes by July 15, 2012.

We could upgrade the company to up to ‘CCC+’ if it refinances the notes on time.

Ratings List

Downgraded

To From

Agri International Resources Pte. Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating CC/Watch Neg/-- CCC+/Watch Neg/--

AI Finance B.V.

Senior Secured CC/Watch Neg CCC+/Watch Neg