TEXT-S&P summary: Deutsche Lufthansa AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 27 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG ------------------------- 27-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Air

transportation,

scheduled

Mult. CUSIP6: 251561

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Aug-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

5-Dec-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Germany-based aviation group Deutsche Lufthansa AG (Lufthansa) reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ opinion of its “satisfactory” business risk profile and “significant” financial risk profile.

The “satisfactory” business risk profile reflects Lufthansa’s strong market positions, its operational diversity, and its good exposure to high-yield premium traffic. We consider that these strengths are partly offset by the high risk, cyclical airline industry, which is capital-intensive and subject to volatile fuel costs.

The “significant” financial risk profile reflects our view that funds from operations (FFO) to debt will remain above 25% in 2012 and that debt maturities are manageable.