TEXT-S&P summary: Airport Authority Hong Kong
June 27, 2012 / 9:57 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Airport Authority Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 27 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Airport Authority Hong Kong ------------------- 27-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Airports, flying

fields, &

services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Dec-2010 AAA/-- AAA/--

31-Jul-2008 AA+/-- AA+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) reflects the “almost certain” likelihood that the government of Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region) (HKSAR: AAA/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to AAHK in the event of financial distress. As a result, the long-term credit rating on AAHK is equalized with the long-term rating on HKSAR. AAHK owns and operates Hong Kong’s only airport, which is also a major international aviation hub.

