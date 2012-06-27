TEXT-S&P summary: PSA International Pte. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 27 -

Summary analysis -- PSA International Pte. Ltd. ------------------- 27-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA/Stable/-- Country: Singapore

Primary SIC: Freight

Transportation

Arrangement

Mult. CUSIP6: 693605

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Jun-2006 AA/-- AA/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$1 bil senior unsecured nts due 06/29/2016 AA 28-Jun-2006

US$3.5 bil med-term note Prog 09/04/2009: sr

unsecd AA 04-Sep-2009

US$500 mil 4.625% nts due 09/11/2019 AA 04-Sep-2009

HKD1 bil 3.80% med-term nts ser 002 due

05/26/2020 AA 24-Nov-2009

HKD1 bil 4.27% med-term nts due 02/11/2025 AA 17-Feb-2010

US$500 mil 3.875% med-term nts ser 5 due

02/11/2021 AA 03-Aug-2010

Rationale

The rating on PSA International Pte. Ltd. (PSAI) reflects a “very high” likelihood that the Singapore-based global port operator will receive extraordinary support from the Singapore government. The rating also highlights the company’s very strong market position and geographically diversified operations. Potential pressure on PSAI’s cash flow measures due to increased competition from neighboring ports, the company’s possible new investments, and the exposure of trade volumes to current weak global economic trends partly offset these strengths.

In accordance with our criteria on government-related entities, our view of a “very high” likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of:

-- PSAI’s “very important” role as parent of Singapore’s dominant container terminal operator. We view the Singapore port as a strategic asset for the government, given the significant contribution of international trade and related services to the performance of Singapore’s small and open economy.

-- Its “very strong” link with the government of Singapore (unsolicited rating AAA/Stable/A-1+; axAAA/axA-1+) through Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited (AAA/Stable/A-1+).

PSAI’s ‘a-’ stand-alone credit profile reflects the company’s strong global market position and operating performance, resulting in a very strong competitive position. We assess the company’s business risk profile as “strong” and its financial risk profile as “intermediate”. PSA Corp. Ltd. (PSAC; AA/Stable/--), the leading container terminal in Singapore, is PSAI’s dominant asset. The terminal handled about 51% of the group’s volumes in 2011. PSAI also has 29 port projects in 17 countries.

We expect PSAI’s performance to remain steady over the next 12 months unless a significant downturn in the global economy lowers trade volumes. In our view, the company’s diverse customer and geographic base, strong margins, and long-term contracts ease the earnings risk from the current economic weakness and rising competition in the trans-shipment market. These strengths allow adjustable pricing, depending on customers’ volumes. While PSAC accounts for the bulk of the group’s assets and cash flows, overseas ports diversify the group’s earnings base.

We expect PSAI’s trade volumes to grow 5% in 2012. The growth for PSAC was about 7% at the end of May 2012. PSAI’s throughput volume grew moderately in 2011 despite weaker global economic conditions in the second half of the year, reaching 57.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), 5.6% more than in 2010. PSAC, which is the world’s largest transshipment container hub, handled 29.4 million TEUs in 2011 (6.1% increase from 2010) while PSAI’s overseas ports handled 27.7 million TEUs (5.0% growth) in the same period.

PSAI’s operating margins are likely to remain strong due to steady volume growth and the company’s focus on managing costs. Operating margins have consistently been more than 30% since 2007 due to cost-reduction measures and high operating efficiency. This has supported cash flow measures, which have improved or remained steady despite moderate capital expenditure.

PSAI’s exposure to a weak global economy and our expectation of the company’s potentially significant capital spending on new investments could weaken its finances depending on the timing of the capital expenditure.

PSAI’s efforts to reduce debt in recent years have added to the company’s flexibility to fund potential capital spending. PSAI repaid about S$2 billion in debt in 2011 mainly using proceeds from divestment of some assets, reducing its debt-to-capital ratio to about 41% as of Dec. 31, 2011, from about 49% a year earlier. We expect the company to continue to prudently manage its capital expenditure plans and dividend payments depending on trade volumes.

Based on our base-case assumptions, we expect PSAI to maintain a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.1x-3.4x and a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt between 20% and 22% in the next 24 months. Our projections are based on our expectation of a 5% growth in trade volumes in 2012 due to continued softness in the global economy. We expect growth will return to 7.5% in 2013 barring a severe downturn in the global economy. Our expectations also reflect current economic conditions in Singapore.

Liquidity

We assess PSAI’s liquidity as “strong”, as defined in our criteria. We expect the company’s liquidity sources to exceed cash needs for potential capital expenditure and for managing potential exposure to cyclicality in the industry by more than 2x.

PSAI’s cash balance of about S$3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, is high in our view. We believe this high cash balance is transitory, but expect the company to maintain about S$1 billion in cash even if it uses some of the cash to fund its capital expenditures.

PSAI has minimal debt maturities until 2016, when its US$500 million senior unsecured notes come due. In addition, we believe PSAI has good relationships with banks and a good standing in the credit markets.

Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- PSAI will have recurring cash flows, with FFO averaging S$1.5 billion a year.

-- The company will use about S$1 billion for capital spending over the next 12 months.

-- We believe net sources would be sufficient to cover uses even if the company’s EBITDA declines by 20%.

Outlook

The stable outlook on PSAI reflects our expectation that the company’s performance will be steady for the next 12 months, despite some weakening in the global economy. The outlook also reflects our expectation that the company will prudently manage costs, new investment outlays, and dividend payouts should trade volume falter or remain subdued for a prolonged period. We expect PSAI to continue to benefit from its close strategic relationship with the Singapore government.

We could lower the rating if: (1) the government support shows signs of reducing; (2) PSAI makes substantial dividend payouts from its cash flows; or (3) the company undertakes significant debt-funded investments, which weaken its credit profile. A ratio of FFO to debt of less than 15% on a sustained basis would indicate such weakening.

The rating upside is limited given a likely increase in PSAI’s already high capital expenditure. Nevertheless, we could raise the rating if the company significantly reduces its debt and substantially improves its operating performance. A ratio of FFO to debt of more than 30% on a sustained basis would indicate such improvement.

