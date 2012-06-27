TEXT-S&P affirms ratings on Russian Federation;outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 27 -

Overview

-- The Russian Federation’s general government remains in a slight net asset position, and its liquid external assets exceed gross external debt.

-- Structural weaknesses of Russia’s economy, particularly a strong dependence on commodities, as well as a weak business environment and institutions, are rating constraints.

-- We are affirming our ‘BBB’ long-term foreign currency rating, ‘BBB+/A-2’ long- and short-term local currency ratings, and ‘ruAAA’ national scale rating on Russia.

-- We are raising the short-term foreign currency rating to ‘A-2’ from ‘A-3’ following a change in our criteria. The upgrade does not however reflect a change in our view of the country’s short-term creditworthiness.

-- The stable outlook reflects our assessment of balanced risks to the ratings. Vulnerability of the budget and the economy to fluctuations in key export prices are offset by low government debt levels and the country’s slight net external asset position.

Rating Action

On June 27, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BBB’ long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating and its ‘BBB+/A-2’ long- and short-term local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Russian Federation (Russia). We also raised the short-term foreign currency credit rating to ‘A-2’ from ‘A-3’. The outlook is stable.