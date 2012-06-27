FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms ratings on Russian Federation;outlook stable
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
June 27, 2012 / 10:12 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms ratings on Russian Federation;outlook stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 27 -

Overview

-- The Russian Federation’s general government remains in a slight net asset position, and its liquid external assets exceed gross external debt.

-- Structural weaknesses of Russia’s economy, particularly a strong dependence on commodities, as well as a weak business environment and institutions, are rating constraints.

-- We are affirming our ‘BBB’ long-term foreign currency rating, ‘BBB+/A-2’ long- and short-term local currency ratings, and ‘ruAAA’ national scale rating on Russia.

-- We are raising the short-term foreign currency rating to ‘A-2’ from ‘A-3’ following a change in our criteria. The upgrade does not however reflect a change in our view of the country’s short-term creditworthiness.

-- The stable outlook reflects our assessment of balanced risks to the ratings. Vulnerability of the budget and the economy to fluctuations in key export prices are offset by low government debt levels and the country’s slight net external asset position.

Rating Action

On June 27, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BBB’ long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating and its ‘BBB+/A-2’ long- and short-term local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Russian Federation (Russia). We also raised the short-term foreign currency credit rating to ‘A-2’ from ‘A-3’. The outlook is stable.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.