TEXT-S&P ratings - Peermont Global (Proprietary) Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 27 -
Ratings -- Peermont Global (Proprietary) Ltd. --------------------- 27-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/-- Country: South Africa
Primary SIC: Coin-operated
amusement
devices
Mult. CUSIP6: 70555L
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-Jun-2011 B-/-- B-/--
11-Apr-2007 B/-- B/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR416.07 mil 7.75% callable nts due
04/30/2014 B- 14-Jun-2011