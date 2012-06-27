FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - Peermont Global (Proprietary) Ltd.
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 27, 2012 / 11:22 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Peermont Global (Proprietary) Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 27 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Peermont Global (Proprietary) Ltd. --------------------- 27-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/-- Country: South Africa

Primary SIC: Coin-operated

amusement

devices

Mult. CUSIP6: 70555L

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-Jun-2011 B-/-- B-/--

11-Apr-2007 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR416.07 mil 7.75% callable nts due

04/30/2014 B- 14-Jun-2011

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.