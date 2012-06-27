TEXT-S&P revises Peermont outlook to negative;affirms 'B-' rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 27 -

Overview

-- South African casino, hotel, and business convention resort operator Peermont Global (Proprietary) Ltd. (Peermont) faces substantial refinancing risk due to its complex capital structure and a significant debt maturity in 2014.

-- Peermont’s EBITDA interest coverage remains weak, in our view, and we do not believe it will improve without extensive refinancing.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on Peermont to negative from stable, and affirming our ‘B-’ long-term corporate credit rating on the group.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that Peermont’s current capital structure is unsustainable and there is an increasing risk that the group will undertake credit-dilutive debt restructuring measures, which we would view as tantamount to a default under our criteria.

Rating Action

On June 27, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised to negative from stable its outlook on South African casino, hotel, and business convention resort operator Peermont Global (Proprietary) Ltd. (Peermont). At the same time, we affirmed our long-term corporate credit and senior secured debt ratings on Peermont at ‘B-'. The recovery rating on the senior secured debt is unchanged at ‘3’, indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.