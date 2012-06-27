TEXT-Fitch affirms Phedina 2010 following restructuring

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the notes issued by Phedina Hypotheken 2010 B.V. (Phedina), a Dutch RMBS transaction consisting of loans originated by BNP Paribas Personal Finance B.V. (BNPP, not rated), following its restructure as follows:

Class A (ISIN XS0544014854): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

Class B (ISIN XS0544016396): affirmed at ‘BBB+sf’; Outlook Stable

The restructuring on 27 June 2012 included purchase of additional mortgage loans by Phedina by increasing the denomination of the existing notes.

On the restructure date, an additional portfolio of around EUR4.9bn which includes loans that were originated through and are serviced by Quion Groep B.V. (‘RPS2’/‘RSS2’), was added to the existing transaction portfolio, thereby increasing the portfolio size from EUR3.9bn to EUR8.8bn. The additional mortgages loans are originated under the same underwriting criteria as the already securitised mortgage loans, which were originated through and are serviced by Stater Nederland B.V. (‘RPS1-'). Underwriting guidelines were set out by BNPP PF and final approval has always remained at BNPP PF. Whilst BNPP PF remains the primary servicer, it has entered into agreements with Stater, Quion and Novalink (not rated), which will support the primary and special servicing respectively.

BNPP PF stopped originating mortgages in the Netherlands in January 2012 due to commercial reasons and a reorganisation of the entire group, but will continue to monitor the servicing done by third parties.

The new transaction portfolio has a lower credit risk profile which is reflected by the decrease of Fitch’s weighted average (WA) foreclosure frequency from 23.5% to 19.0% and an increase of the WA recovery rate from 52.0% to 63.7%. The percentage of interest-only, insurance and hybrid loans have decreased, while the percentage of savings loans in the portfolio have increased significantly, resulting in a reduction of default probability adjustments. The WA debt-to-income ratio (DTI) has also decreased.

Additional stresses Fitch previously applied for the substitution period in the transaction are no longer applied as the substitution period was ended on the restructure date. It was originally due to run until the payment date falling in October 2015. Further advances are still permitted up the first optional redemption date in October 2015 subject to some conditions. Fitch does not expect a significant deterioration of the portfolio due to the inclusion of further advances and only a limited deterioration was incorporated in Fitch’s analysis.

The added portfolio contained a higher amount of loans that benefit from the national mortgage guarantee scheme (Nationale Hypotheek Garantie, or NHG). The percentage of NHG-backed loans increased from 31.4% to 55.8%. A 15% reduction in base foreclosure frequency for the NHG loans was applied, based on historical performance data. Fitch also used historical claim data to calculate a pay-out ratio assumption which was applied in the agency’s analysis and resulted in an increased recovery rate.

As a result the agency is comfortable affirming the current ratings on the Class A and B notes with the new credit enhancement (CE) levels which are lower compared to the CE levels prior to restructuring. The CE level for Class A is now 8.3% compared to 11.5% pre-restructuring, provided by the subordination of class B notes (EUR0.4bn, 4.7%) and a non-amortising reserve fund (EUR0.3bn, 3.6%).

Fitch was provided with updated dynamic arrears and static default data by vintage pertaining to BNPP PF’s mortgage book. This analysis showed that BNPP PF’s mortgage portfolio had performed relatively worse than its peers in early vintages, but that recent vintages have improved significantly in terms of performance. Both NHG-backed and non-NHG loans currently perform in line with Fitch’s expectations. However, the pool consists mainly of loans originated in 2009 to 2011 and therefore only limited historical data is available. Fitch has consequently applied an upwards adjustment to the default probability of each loan to reflect these concerns.

To analyse the CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled “EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria”, dated 7 June 2012, “EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands”, dated 14 June 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com. The agency assessed the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions under various structural stresses including prepayment speeds and interest rate scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that class A of the notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by the legal final maturity, while the class B can incur some temporary interest shortfall.

Fitch’s stress and rating sensitivity analysis is detailed in an updated report which will be available shortly at www.fitchratings.com.