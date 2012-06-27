TEXT-S&P summary: PSA Corp. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 27 -

Summary analysis -- PSA Corp. Ltd. -------------------------------- 27-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA/Stable/-- Country: Singapore

Primary SIC: Freight

Transportation

Arrangement

Mult. CUSIP6: 693597

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-May-2006 AA/-- AA/--

06-Jul-2000 AAA/-- AAA/--

Rationale

The rating on PSA Corp. Ltd. (PSAC) reflects the very high likelihood that the company’s parent and Singapore-based global port operator, PSA International Pte. Ltd. (PSAI; AA/Stable/--), will receive extraordinary support from the Singapore government. The rating also reflects PSAC’s strong market position as the dominant container terminal operator in Singapore, which is the world’s largest transshipment container hub.