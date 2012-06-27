FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: PSA Corp. Ltd.
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 27, 2012 / 12:11 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: PSA Corp. Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 27 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- PSA Corp. Ltd. -------------------------------- 27-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA/Stable/-- Country: Singapore

Primary SIC: Freight

Transportation

Arrangement

Mult. CUSIP6: 693597

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-May-2006 AA/-- AA/--

06-Jul-2000 AAA/-- AAA/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on PSA Corp. Ltd. (PSAC) reflects the very high likelihood that the company’s parent and Singapore-based global port operator, PSA International Pte. Ltd. (PSAI; AA/Stable/--), will receive extraordinary support from the Singapore government. The rating also reflects PSAC’s strong market position as the dominant container terminal operator in Singapore, which is the world’s largest transshipment container hub.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.